STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Organizations in the Poconos are responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this morning.

‘Disparaging’ and ‘rejoicing’ two different reactions were expressed by two different organizations in Monroe County – when they spoke to me about Roe v Wade being overturned.

Roe V Wade the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion has been struck down by the supreme court – allowing states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice.

Last month, Eyewitness News spoke with the pregnancy resource center of the Poconos when a supreme court draft opinion was leaked about the possibility of the overruling.





Friday afternoon we checked in with the center’s executive director following the decision.

“We don’t want people to feel like that is a black hole. There’s hope and we are rejoicing over this, but we’re also sensitive that some women might be scared and looking for answers,” Alice Marchesani, executive director at Pregnancy Resource Center.

She says the center is prepared to educate more women and provide support from birth into the child’s toddler years.

“Not everybody knows when they have an unplanned pregnancy that there are other options. There are other places than planned parenthood and you know we tell you what your options are. You get a free pregnancy test and an ultrasound,” explained Marchesani.

Meanwhile, in the Delaware Water Gap – the women’s resources of Monroe County tell us the Supreme Court’s decision is putting people at risk.

“Healthcare across the board, access to abortions needs to be protected for everybody. Not just for domestic and sexual violence victims, this is a right to privacy. For someone to make decisions between them and their doctor. No one else needs to be involved,” stated Lauren Peterson, executive director at Women’s Resources of Monroe County.

Peterson says if laws were to be put in place for pregnancies involving rape that will force the victim to disclose the traumatic experience for access to an abortion.

“I’m really hoping that the legislators in Pennsylvania, that our governor understands this and signs into law ways that we can protect this right to privacy, protect the right to access to healthcare, including abortions,” said Peterson.

Governor Wolf has vowed to protect access to abortions in Pennsylvania while he’s in office.