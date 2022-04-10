SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been said, true friends never let you fall, rather they lift you up. The Friendship House in Scranton makes sure of that every day by raising Autism awareness with every order of pizza.

Pizza by Pappas is serving up lunch and dinner and 50 percent of each sale is being donated to the Northeast Regional Autism Center at Friendship House in Scranton.

“We’ve been in business for over 50 years now and the public has always been great to us and for us, this is a way to give back,” said Bill Sheakoski, Co-owner, Pizza by Pappas.

“Opening on a Sunday when they typically aren’t and they’re short-staffed, to go out of their way and get this funding for us,” said Lauryn Cleveland, Executive Director of Administration, Friendship House.

Lauryn Cleveland says the organization receives on average more than $10,000 each year, except for 2020.

“This fundraiser is amazing. It helps us maintain our programing and just keep up with the times as we are able to get better equipment and better funding for the kids that need the services the most,” said Lauryn Cleveland, Executive Director of Administration, Friendship House.

The Friendship House serves Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. They help 25 individuals here at the house with more than 75 in the community.

“We get the children as young as they are at two-and-half, early intervention is key and that’s what this program specifically supports,” Cleveland stated.

Bill Sheakoski says the restaurant has donated $95,000 since 2010. The fundraiser will reach a milestone this year, by breaking the $100,000 mark. Businesses who place an order for their employees from now through part of next month will help the Friendship House.

“If we have a date available and they’re able to order more than 10 pizzas at that point we’ll still honor the same thing,” said Bill Sheakoski.

There were 415 pizzas were sold Sunday. If you’re a business and would like to schedule an order please call 570-346-2290 or email charity@pizzabypappas.com