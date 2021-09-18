Organization builds beds for less fortunate in Luzerne County

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people in Luzerne County Saturday morning, were making beds for those less fortunate.

Saint Therese Parish in Shavertown teamed up with the organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” for the second year in a row.

The organization builds bed kits for children in Luzerne County that do not have beds and end up sleeping on couches, blankets, or floors.

Anyone was able to go help make beds. Organizers were happy to be able to give back to the community, some of which are close to heart.

“I was hooked, it speaks to me. I come from a super poor family, I know what it is like not to have a bed. And that’s not going to happen to anyone that I could help in Luzerne County,” said Denise Ogurkis.

The event was looking to make forty beds.