Organization brings families together to remember victims lost to homicide

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is helping families of homicide victims remember and heal.

Families gathered Saturday night at Brandon Park to tell stories about their loved ones and offer support to one another.





Pictures of the victims were displayed and their names were drawn with chalk on the pavement. The group shared words of encouragement while talking about living every person’s worst nightmare.

One man who lost his father in July, says it’s a pain no one should ever endure but hopes sharing his story can help those grieving.

“This is something that some people couldn’t overcome. And you know I feel like if I talk about, not only does it help me, there might be somebody out there who’s not strong enough or brave enough to come forward,” said Nicholas Karlaza.

BAFU has worked with over 100 families affected by homicide. To learn more about their efforts and resources, head over to their website.