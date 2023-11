LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Council unanimously adopted an ordinance to allow the consolidation of 911 and the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Tuesday night.

Employees from both agencies will come together and form one department under the supervision of a new “Director of emergency services” role.

The decision comes as Luzerne County was just one of three counties in the state with separate 911 and EMA departments.