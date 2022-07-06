LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Luzerne County police and state police said they conducted ‘Operation Trigger Lock’ on June 10 which led to multiple arrests and the seizure of multiple illegal firearms and drugs.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the county-wide operation led to 18 DUI arrests, the seizure of 30 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of heroin, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamines, 200 grams of marijuana, and 7 firearms.

Officers said they also served 35 bench warrants for defendants who failed to appear in court for hearings.