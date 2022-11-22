LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Operation Safe Holiday begins this week and Lackawanna County officials urge safety when traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday.

PennDOT and Geisinger CMC teamed up this morning to remind drivers of the dangers while out on the roads.

Geisinger CMC officials say their trauma volume is on the rise.

They have had about 2,800 trauma activations so far this year, which is one thousand more than last year.

Officials ask drivers to be smart with their decisions, drive carefully, and sober.

“Pass P is for no phone. A is for no alcohol or anything addictive. S is for absolutely no speeding, and the other S, to always wear your seatbelt. If everybody did those four things every single time they got into their vehicle, everybody would arrive home alive,” said Road Safety Advocate Eileen Miller.

Local law enforcement will also crack down on impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving. The goal for this year is zero fatalities.