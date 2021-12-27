Operation Safe Holiday: DUI task force in Old Lycoming Township

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County Police Department is cracking down on the number of intoxicated drivers on the roadways this holiday.

The Old Lycoming Township Police Department increases patroling this time of year to cut down on the number of DUI accidents.

“Operation Safe Holiday usually starts a little bit before Thanksgiving. It usually encompasses November, December and then right after the new year,” explained Sergeant. Robert Cochran, Old Lycoming Township Police Department.

Last year the Pennsylvania DUI Association reported 293 alcohol-related fatalities.

Sgt. Cochran, head of the Old Lycoming Township DUI task force says they haven’t had as many DUI arrests this season.

“I want to say no results are good results because a lot of stops means a lot of people that haven’t been drinking and driving but they have caught a couple of people so far. For the most part, it seems like our numbers are down,” says Sgt. Cochran.

Throughout the holidays, they set up roadblocks and checkpoints at undisclosed locations.

“I’d much rather have 20 stops and no DUI’s than 10 DUI’s,” said Sgt. Cochran.







This information is on social media to let people know they’re out patrolling. Sergeant Cochran says if you have to question whether or not to drive, then don’t.

“Oh, I only had three drinks, should I drive? I think they might be out. So, any hesitation we can put in them to call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a buddy is what we’re striving for when we do it,” explained Sgt. Cochran.

If you suspect a driver is under the influence, safely take a description of the vehicle and call the police.