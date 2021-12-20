‘Operation Kentucky’ sending goods to those impacted by tornados

LOWER AGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of a community are coming together Monday morning to help with disaster relief in Kentucky.

Mark Minnier came up with the idea to offer help to those in need in Kentucky who have been impacted by the tornados.

With the help of Tracy Boyer and the entire community, they have filled a dozen box trucks and two tractor-trailers with toys, food, clothing and so much more.













Ryan Boyer jumped in and helped with supplying a truck. His daughter, Quinn Boyer, wanted to help too and with the help of classmates and surrounding districts wrote card for kids in Kentucky.

The trucks pulled out at 6:00 a.m. to head to Kentucky but before they left all the volunteers joined in for a group prayer.

