‘Operation Dunder Mifflin’ verifies registered sex offender addresses, leads to 9 arrests

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Marshals announced the results of an operation to verify the registered addresses of convicted sex offenders living in and around Scranton.

“Operation Dunder Mifflin”, coordinated with the Scranton Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section, verified the addresses of 219 registered sex offenders, according to U.S. Marshals.

They say 13 offenders were in violation of sex offender registration laws, nine were arrested and four (pictured) are still sought for the violations.

“This joint operation was successful in ensuring those required to register remain compliant and those who are in violation are brought before the court to answer for their non-compliance,” Scranton Police Chief Leonard Namiotka said. “The cooperation between the Scranton Police Department and our law enforcement partners is paramount in making our community safe for all citizens.”