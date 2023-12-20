KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Police Department along with community partners came together to give five families a very special surprise this Christmas.

This is a heartwarming story that highlights the gift of giving back this holiday season.

Christmas came early for 20-year-old Zinae Garrett.

St. Nick himself and first responders from Kingston and Forty Fort surprised her with presents at her home Wednesday.

“It gets kind of depressing for her because she can no longer walk so the gifts that everyone brought for her today really put her in a better spirit so it made her smile a lot,” said Shawanna Singleton, Zinae’s mother.

Zinae has autism and suffered a stroke in February. She is visually impaired and unable to walk.

“She’s a tough kid man. She just kept fighting and kept fighting, and at one point we thought that there was a chance that we might lose her, but she wasn’t trying to hear none of that. She just kept fighting and started making progress,” explained Ibn Singleton Zinae’s stepfather.

The Kingston Police Department started “Operation Blue Christmas” during the pandemic as a way to help local families in need.

It has since become a tradition that continues to grow each year.

“We do donations and collections, and we target families that are having hard times, sick children, families fallen on hard times, and we try to make their Christmas a little bit brighter,” added Chief Richard Kotchik from the Kingston Municipal Police Department.

The family is extremely thankful because, without the generosity, they say Christmas would not have been the same due to costly medical bills.

“It helps, everything helps. And it was significant because anything to keep a smile on her face, you know, it fuels her fight,” continued Singleton.

This is the fourth year Operation Blue Christmas has been put into action.