SCRANTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re almost halfway through December and have yet to see the wintery weather take place in Nepa.

It’s officially opening day at Montage Mountain and several other ski resorts in Nepa.

Beautiful weather on friday with 50-degree temperatures is still pretty warm out. The anticipation is finally over.

The mountain opened up 7 of its slopes today for the season so far.

With some unpredictable weather at this point in the year resort instructors are staying optimistic. Turnout and conditions out on the slopes are already better than last year.

Earlier Friday we caught some skiers and boarders in action on the slopes as the anticipation is finally over.

“I’ve waited for this all summer long. It’s finally here. Honestly its better than Christmas in my opinion. I love snowboarding. I love coming here. I got a season pass that’s amazing. Get a discount every single day I possibly can and I love it.,” said Justin Williams.

“We’ve already woken up to more snow on the ground it feels than the whole winter last year so the natural snow is really exciting and keeping an eye on the weather, watching some storms move around. It’s fun,” said Tyler Crawford, director of resort relations, at Montage Mountain Resorts.

This is a great time of the year for those looking to get out here for the first time or those like me looking to advance our skills. Rentals and lessons can all be purchased here as well.