Opening Day for Public Square Ice Skating Rink in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Earlier this week, the Mayor of Wilkes-Barre announced the opening of the Public Square Ice Skating Rink on Saturday and that day has arrived.





According to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, the Public Square Ice Rink will open at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, with special guests appearances, skating with firefighters, and of course some delicious hot chocolate.

Mayor Brown said Opening Day at the rink will include:

An appearance by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Peguins’ mascot Tux

A meet and greet with the Wilkes-Barre City Fire, Police and Health Departments

Skating with a Wilkes-Barre City Firefighter

Hot Chocolate courtesy of Dunkin Donuts in Wilkes-Barre

The rink is synthetic, so only ice skating is permitted and all skaters must bring their own ice skates. The skating rink will be open daily, weather permitting, the press release reads.

Normal business hours for the rink will be from 10:00 a.m. until sundown, every day through the month of March.