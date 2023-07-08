LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A favorite local summer tradition is underway. The Giants Despair Hillclimb is back in action.

Lots of excitement Saturday at the Annual Giants Despair Hillclimb in Laurel Run. Drivers and racegoers were enjoying the festivities all day long.

The Annual Giants Despair Hillclimb returns for its weekend of racing. As the event grows in age it also grows in size.

This year more than 100 drivers are registered. Chairperson and racer Jack Danko is no stranger to the climb.

“I did it for 18 years and I’ve been driving for 20,” said Jack Danko the event Chairman at Giants Despair Hillclimb.

He says the weekend would not be possible without the team of people working behind the scenes.

“These people did an awesome job. and they got a lot of good people,” added Danko.

The event has been going on since 1906 and continues to be a local cherished tradition.

It features food, live music, and of course racing. The hill includes many exciting twists and turns, but a fan favorite is the sharp devil’s elbow.

“I like the devil’s elbow up there I like going up there,” says Earl.

The event brings together people of all different ages. Cooper and Primo came with their families to check out the cars.

“Probably all the cars.” “yeah the cars as well,” said Cooper and Primo who are racegoers.

“What’s your favorite part about today? Seeing my uncle Ryan race,” added Owen a racegoer.

Whether it’s your first year or your tenth in attendance good times are certain to be had on the hill.

You can get in on the fun all weekend long, weather permitting.