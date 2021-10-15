Open enrolment for Medicare begins for Americans

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Open enrollment for Medicare started today. This gives anyone on medicare the chance to change their healthcare plan.

Navigating the system and choosing the right coverage can be confusing. It’s why the state program “PA- Medi” offers free help.

“We don’t pressure you. We’re not selling anything. We’re just laying it out for you and hoping you can make an informed decision by the information we’re providing for you,” said Susan Neff, PA Medi Director.

For more information, you can head to PA Medi’s website.