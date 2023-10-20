EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $120,000 on the online game Big Top Quest.

According to the PA Lottery, a player from Northampton County has won $120,000.

Big Top Quest is a connect-style internet instant game and one of four games contributing to the Cash Quest Jackpot.

The gameplay features a chance to multiply the total won by 10 times and a chance to activate two different bonus games.

To promote responsible play, online players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude entirely for six months, one year, or five years.