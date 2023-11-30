LUZERNE AND LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Portions of the state budget are still in limbo, and that means non-profits like local libraries are missing out on some vital state money.

Since the summer, Pennsylvania has been experiencing a budget impasse due to the budget plan being signed by Governor Shapiro more than a month after the deadline in June.

This means the state cannot make payments to places like libraries until an agreement is made about what parts of the state budget to fund.

This state funding helps libraries with expenses for training and programming. Libraries across our area say they’re feeling the effects.

“I’m here at least once a week,” said Scranton resident Chris Bice.

Bice is just one of the countless individuals across the commonwealth who take advantage of what local libraries have to offer, but many libraries across our area are experiencing some setbacks.

“In two weeks from now we’re gonna have to take out a line of credit to be able to meet cash flow,” said Scranton Public Library CEO Scott Thomas.

That’s because of the debate over many parts of the state budget in Harrisburg.

The lack of full approval has caused a budget impasse, which means a pause of funding to district libraries across the state.

The libraries typically receive funding from the state in the summer once the budget is fully approved

“We’ve had to delay certain things. Implementation of a streaming video service had to be delayed while we waited for this,” Thomas continued.

The Osterhout Free Library in Luzerne County has also been impacted by the lack of funding from the state.

“We are looking at doing things like increasing our audiovisual collection, our DVDs our online presence. We’re looking at adding e-books,” said Richard Miller, Executive Director of the Osterhout Free Library and System Administrator of the Luzerne County Library System and Wilkes-Barre Library District.

The Osterhout was also looking at pursuing a new streaming service project.

But Miller says all of these projects came to a halt after the library lost out on critical cash from the capitol.

“Unfortunately, we started that with the expectation that we would be getting the funds as normal. So we’re obviously putting things on hold and not being able to go forward,” Miller added.

If the delay in approving the budget continues into the new year, libraries across the commonwealth could see devastating effects.

“We may have to look at things like curtailing hours, curtailing staff, not purchasing new items for the library, not holding the programs, the storytimes and events that people really need,” Miller continued.

Lawmakers will not return to vote on the lingering portion of the budget until mid-December. In the meantime, libraries will continue to feel the effect.