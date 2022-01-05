One Year Later: NEPA residents charged in US Capitol riot

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the one-year anniversary of the January 6 US Capitol riot upon us, Eyewitness News has created a list of those in our area who were charged in relation to it.
The following list is current as of January 5 with information utilized from the United States Department of Justices database on the Capitol Breach cases.
Andrew Wrigley – Carbon County
Wrigley was arrested on January 15 on the following charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Wrigley pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. He was sentenced to 12.5 to 18 months of probation, a $2,000 fine, and $500 in restitution.
Deborah Lynn Lee – Lackawanna County
Lee was arrested on August 12 on the following charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Lee is currently awaiting further court action.
Michael Rusyn – Lackawanna County
Rusyn surrendered on April 9 and was charged with the following:
- Entering and Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Rusyn pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building on September 13 and is currently awaiting sentencing.
Frank Scavo – Lackawanna County
Scavo was arrested on March 25 on the following charges:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Scavo pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building on September 8 and was sentenced to 60 days in prison, a $5,000 fine, and $500 in restitution.
Annie Howell – Luzerne County
Howell was arrested on March 9 on the following charges:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Aiding and Abetting
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Howell pled guilty to Aiding and Abetting on December 2. Her sentencing is set for March 2. She is currently released on personal recognizance.
Mark Aungst – Lycoming County
Aungst was arrested on February 4 on the following charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Aungst is currently awaiting further court action.
Tammy Bronsburg Butry – Lycoming County
Bronsburg was arrested on February 4 on the following charges:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
- Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Bronsburg pled not guilty to all charges and is currently awaiting further court action.