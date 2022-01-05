One Year Later: NEPA residents charged in US Capitol riot

Images courtesy of the FBI

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the one-year anniversary of the January 6 US Capitol riot upon us, Eyewitness News has created a list of those in our area who were charged in relation to it.

The following list is current as of January 5 with information utilized from the United States Department of Justices database on the Capitol Breach cases.

Andrew Wrigley – Carbon County

Images courtesy of the FBI

Wrigley was arrested on January 15 on the following charges:

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Wrigley pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. He was sentenced to 12.5 to 18 months of probation, a $2,000 fine, and $500 in restitution.

Deborah Lynn Lee – Lackawanna County

Images courtesy of the FBI

Lee was arrested on August 12 on the following charges:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Lee is currently awaiting further court action.

Michael Rusyn – Lackawanna County

Pictures courtesy of The Citizens’ Voice

Rusyn surrendered on April 9 and was charged with the following:

  • Entering and Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Rusyn pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building on September 13 and is currently awaiting sentencing.

Frank Scavo – Lackawanna County

Images courtesy of the FBI

Scavo was arrested on March 25 on the following charges:

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Scavo pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building on September 8 and was sentenced to 60 days in prison, a $5,000 fine, and $500 in restitution.

Annie Howell – Luzerne County

Images courtesy of the FBI

Howell was arrested on March 9 on the following charges:

  • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
  • Aiding and Abetting
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Howell pled guilty to Aiding and Abetting on December 2. Her sentencing is set for March 2. She is currently released on personal recognizance.

Mark Aungst – Lycoming County

Aungst on the left, Images courtesy of the FBI

Aungst was arrested on February 4 on the following charges:

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Aungst is currently awaiting further court action.

Tammy Bronsburg Butry – Lycoming County

Images courtesy of the FBI

Bronsburg was arrested on February 4 on the following charges:

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Bronsburg pled not guilty to all charges and is currently awaiting further court action.

