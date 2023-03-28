FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday, March 28 marks the one-year anniversary of the fatal pile-up on Interstate 81 caused by a sudden snow squall.

Exactly one year ago, dozens of emergency first responders arrived on the scene of a massive pile-up that claimed the lives of six people and had a section of I-81 closed down for nearly two days.

The crash occurred in Foster Township, Schuylkill County during a swift and blinding snow squall that swept through the area with barely any warning.

Officials say drivers had little notice of the “whiteout” because it was in what’s referred to as a radar dead zone, an area with no radar coverage.

In total, 80 vehicles were involved in the wreckage, 24 people were injured and six people were killed in the collision.