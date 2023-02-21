JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is dead and three others are injured after they escaped a fire in their home Monday.

A father, his wife, and their young son were able to escape off the roof of this house behind me while a fire tore through their home. However, a fourth person, the grandmother, did not make it out alive.

“We watched the fire for most of the night.. it was devastating and devastating to hear of someone dying in a fire,” said Jackie Petrucci of Jim Thorpe.

Just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, Firefighters were called to this home on the 1400 block of Mauch Chunk Lane for the report of a working dwelling fire with entrapment.

On his way to the burning home, Fire Chief Vince Yaich said the 911 center advised him people were trying to escape the fire from the back of the home.

“Til I got here, medics and police had already assisted the three of them getting down off the roof, said Yaich.

Yaich says crews searched the home for one more person, but the woman did not make it out alive.

The Carbon County Coroner identified the woman who died in the blaze as 59-year-old Hemataben Patel.

Officials say 36-year-old Chintan Patel, and 36-year-old Pregnaben Patel escaped the fire with their 5-year-old son. They were all taken to the hospital.

A neighbor, Jackie Petrucci tells Eyewitness News her dog woke her family up to the devastation.

“I went on my back deck and just saw the house, you know it wasn’t even flames it was more like smoking smoldering and fire trucks for two blocks,” said Petrucci.

While the cause of death and cause of the fire are still under investigation, Fire chief Yaich believes he knows the location of where the fire sparked.

“Well, the cause right now is undetermined, we’re thinking here in the front, front room, the one front room,” said Yaich.

No other details about the investigation have been released. State police fire marshal, Jim Thorpe police, and the Carbon County’s Coroner Office are all investigating.