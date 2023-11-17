HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman was injured after a two-car collision in Hanover Township Friday afternoon.

The Hanover Township Fire Department responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Lee Park Avenue and Olive Street.

One woman involved in the collision was taken to an area hospital for her injuries, and there is currently no word on her condition.

First responders say they are unaware of what caused the crash Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.