CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is deceased after a fatal car crash involving two vehicles in Carbondale Township, Tuesday evening.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner, Timothy Rowland, 77-year-old, Zorka Osterman, of Scranton, has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a two-car crash, Tuesday afternoon, in Carbondale Township.

The coroner says, Osterman was declared dead in the Geisinger CMC Emergency Department on Tuesday at 5:47 p.m.

Officials say the crash occurred at 100 Main Street, in Carbondale Township at around 4:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the fatal crash and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.