COLUMBIA CROSSROADS, Pa. (WETM) – One woman is dead and another, who is pregnant, was taken to the hospital after a crash in Bradford County, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police said that officers responded to a crash on Beaman Road around 8:00 p.m. on March 9, 2023. According to the crash report, only one car was involved.

Letitia Lynn Frye-Irish, 50, was reported dead at the scene. Desiree Lynn Bump, 32, who is 14 weeks pregnant, had life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.