HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — A Mifflinburg woman died as a result of collision with a tree in the early hours of Saturday morning, in Union County.

According to PSP-Milton, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18, Melissa Dziadzio, 31, of Mifflinburg, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when she was fatally injured in a crash on State Route 45 (SR 45), early Sunday morning.

State Troopers say the crash occurred around 1:48 a.m. on SR 45 in Hartely Township on Old Turnkpike Road, in Union County, when Dziadzio tried to navigate the car around a bend in the road and traveled across the middle lines inthe road into the oncoming traffic lane.

According to law enforcement Dziadzio’s car spun 45 degrees in a counter clockwise direction, off of the left side of the road. The initial point of impact was the car’s passenger’s side, struck a utility pole. The car then traveled through a field, and into a row of pine trees where it came to a complete stop.

As a result of the crash Dziadzio was pronounced dead at the scene.

PSP-Milton was assisted on scene by West End EMS and Fire Company, Evagelical EMS and CPR Tow.