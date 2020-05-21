One woman dead after car hits rock wall in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One woman has died as a result of a one car crash Wednesday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

Police tell Eyewitness News they were called out for a report of a car that had crashed into a rock wall around 3:45pm in the 400 block of North Main Street in Old Forge.

When they arrived, they say two females that had been injured in the crash needed to be cut out of the vehicle.

Both were transported to Geisinger CMC in Scranton. Police were notified that that the passenger later died from her injuries.

The driver of the car is in critical condition and the crash remains under investigation.