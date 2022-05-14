MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The 4100 block of Birney Avenue in Moosic, near Minooka Subaru, has been shut down after a vehicle struck a PPL pole.

Assistant Police Chief Jim Decker told Eyewitness News that a few houses in the area are without power following the crash, but that it appears to be just in the area of the crash.

The single vehicle crash occurred early Saturday afternoon but police are still on scene awaiting PPL crews, as of 4pm.

Photos from Amy Cusick and Emma Anderson

Police do not have an estimated time for when the road will reopen.

According to Assistant Chief Decker the driver of the vehicle was the only one in the car at the time of the crash. The driver reportedly had minor injuries and refused treatment from EMS personnel.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but Decker says he believes it was just a case of distracted driving.