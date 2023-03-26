ROSS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A barn crash in Luzerne County left one person trapped in a car Saturday afternoon.

According to the Nanticoke City Fire Department, they responded to a call around 1:47 p.m. on Main Road in Ross Township to assist Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company in a car crash with entrapment.

Nanticoke City Fire Department said when they arrived at the scene they saw a car crashed into a barn with one person still inside.

Image Courtesy of the Nanticoke City Fire Department

It took the fire departments about 25 minutes to remove the victim from the back door of the car, as mentioned by Nanticoke City Fire Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is still unknown at this time.