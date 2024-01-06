NORTHUMBERLAND BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person was transported after a crash in Northumberland County.

According to the Northumberland County Communications Center, they received a call around 2:51 p.m. for a car that slid through a stop sign and went over a retaining wall at Shikellamy Middle School.

The Northumberland County Fire Company were the first responders on the scene to get the car down.

Officials note area ambulance transported one person from the scene of the crash.