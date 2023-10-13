SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Luzerne County.

According to the Butler Township Police Department just after 7:30 p.m., a woman in her 30’s was struck by a Jeep on Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township.

Officials say CPR was in progress for five minutes before EMS crews arrived and transported the woman to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Northbound Route 93 has been shut down as investigators reconstruct the scene.

