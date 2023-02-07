HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a fire in Hazleton.

According to Hazleton Fire Chief Donald Leshko, the fire started at a home in the 500 block of Garfield Street around 9:30 a.m.

Chief Leshko says three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, two of which escaped unharmed and the other had to be taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Leshko, the house is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental.