OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say one man has been shot and another was injured during a custody dispute in Old Forge Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, police responded to the report of a male with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Exeter Circle in Old Forge around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police arrived on the scene and found one man injured and another one with a gunshot wound. Both men have been transported to Geisinger CMC and are in stable condition.

Law enforcement investigated and say they learned the incident began when a man was searching for his son at Largo’s Place in the 800 block of Main Street. Unable to locate his son at Largo’s Place, he went to the 100 block of Exeter Circle next.

Police tell Eyewitness News the male encountered the homeowner in the 100 block of Exeter Circle and a dispute began between two men over the custody issue.

During the dispute, investigators said the man who drove from Largo’s Place to Exeter Circle was shot. The homeowner was also injured during the dispute but it was not stated how severe those injuries were.

The DA’s office and Old Forge police are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is released.