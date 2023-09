UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been sent to the hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to officials, a crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Cold Run Road and Mile Hill Road in Upper Augusta Township.

One person has been transported to the hospital and the roads remain closed at this time.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.