PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been injured after a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred just after 4:00 a.m. on Interstate 81 south, just south of the Wilkes-Barre exit.

Crews on scene say one man was taken to the hospital for injuries, there has been no word on their condition.

Traffic is down to one lane while crews work the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.