One pilot injured after crash landing in Benton Municipal Airport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pilot is injured after a crash landing in Columbia County.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m. at Benton Municipal Airport.

State police say the victim suffered a serious leg injury and was airlifted to a hospital

The emergency happened as organizers were preparing for Saturday’s fly-in pigout which the airport hosts each year.

This is an ongoing investigation we will inform you with more information as it is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos