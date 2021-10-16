One pilot injured after crash landing in Benton Municipal Airport

BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pilot is injured after a crash landing in Columbia County.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday morning around 9:00 a.m. at Benton Municipal Airport.

State police say the victim suffered a serious leg injury and was airlifted to a hospital

The emergency happened as organizers were preparing for Saturday’s fly-in pigout which the airport hosts each year.

This is an ongoing investigation we will inform you with more information as it is released.