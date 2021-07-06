One pet killed in early morning Lackawanna County fire

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One pet has died in a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County.

The fire broke out around 4:30 AM on the 200 block of Tamworth Drive in the Maple Manor mobile home park.

The residents inside were able to make it out along with their dog, but a cat did not make it.

One firefighter has been taken to the hospital to be checked out, the seriousness of their condition is unknown at this time.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.

