WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton police were seen swarming the West Side of Scranton around 3:30 pm on Saturday for a reported shooting.

The Lackawanna County communication center tells Eyewitness News one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3:00 pm on Saturday evening.

Officials said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Sumner Avenue in West Scranton.





Law enforcement officials said they have not taken any suspects into custody but they are searching for a gray Chevy Trailblazer.

There is no word on the patient’s name or condition in Scranton.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.