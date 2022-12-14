SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a wall.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a car collided with the wall of a building in Scranton on Green Ridge Street, causing the street to be shut down.

Eyewitness News crews on scene say Green Ridge Street is closed down at Meylert Avenue and Albright Avenue and one person has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the collision is also unknown however, there is no structural damage to the building.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with information as it becomes available.