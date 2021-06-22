One person taken to hospital after vehicle rollover in Jermyn

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police are investigating after one person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle roll over on Rushbrook Street Tuesday afternoon, Jermyn Fire Chief Stan Hallowich says.

Chief Hallowich says that the rollover occurred around 4:30 p.m. and a female was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Rushbrook Street in Jermyn was shut down while authorities were attending to the scene.

He says there were no other vehicles involved and the street has reopened.

There is no information on the female’s current condition.