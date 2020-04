WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police were called to the intersection of North Washington Street and East Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre just after noon Sunday for a report of a person who was attacked.

One man was taken away by ambulance and a large amount of blood was seen covering the sidewalk.

Police took one man into custody in the area behind the Turkey Hill on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. The assault is under investigation.

There is no word on what led to the attack.