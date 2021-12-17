UPDATE: One person shot, one arrested after gunfire at Wilkes-Barre shopping center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre say one person was shot and one was arrested after they responded to a report of a shooting Friday morning in the Diamond City.







The call came in just around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the South Main Plaza on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say one person was shot and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries are not life threatening. Police say a suspect was arrested minutes after the shooting as he attempted to flee the area. He was taken into custody across the street from where the shooting occurred.

Investigators say they seized the suspect’s vehicle along with a handgun found inside. He was taken in for questioning.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area as officers taped off the crime scene in front of several businesses in the plaza. Evidence markers could be seen on the ground in the parking lot.



We will bring you more information as it becomes available.