One person injured in late-night Mayfield house fire

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One person was sent to the hospital with third degree burns after a late-night fire in Lackawanna County. Crews responded around 10:30 last night after heavy smoke filled the Mayfield house.

Neighbors say they could see flames coming from the windows of the home on the 800 block of Lackawanna Avenue.

The fire burnt through the second floor to the attic. No other injures have been reported. The fire marshal was on scene this morning to investigate the cause of that fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

