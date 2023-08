HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say one person is injured after a crash in Hazleton Tuesday afternoon.

Officials told 28/22 News the crash happened in the area of South Vine and West Chestnut Street.

According to an official from the Hazleton City Police Department, one person was injured in the incident.

Details are limited at this time and 28/22 News will provide updates as they become available.