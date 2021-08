WILKES-BARRE, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Luzerne County early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. on highland park boulevard in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Officials tell us one person made it out of the SUV by themself.

The other had to be rescued and was being treated by EMS.

There’s no word on what led to the crash in Luzerne County.