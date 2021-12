HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has passed away after a fire in Hughestown Monday night.

According to the Hughestown Hose Company Fire Chief Jamie Merlino, a 20-year-old male passed away from injuries sustained during the fire.

A GoFundMe has been established for those who would like to help the family. According to the GoFundMe page, the victim was a male named Aiden who was non-verbal, and was moderately mentally challenged.