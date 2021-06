PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash on SR 903 in Penn Forest Township on Monday.

State police say the driver struck a guide rail while traveling southbound. The vehicle spun and ejected the driver out of the vehicle through the drivers side window. Police say he was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in Lehighton.