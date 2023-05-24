LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some are calling it back to the future, Romilda Crocamo will officially take over as Luzerne County Manager Thursday.

She served as interim county manager for about 10 months. The manager’s position has been in a state of flux for the past two years.

Coming up on Eyewitness News we talk with Crocamo about her priorities and the challenges facing Luzerne County moving forward.

She takes over a county with concerns about the Luzerne County Election Bureau, the future of the county prison, and staffing concerns at Children and Youth Services, among other issues facing county residents.