KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four days and counting to the mid-term election. One of the most closely watched races is for Pennsylvania governor. Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are speaking with voters.

Shapiro was in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Friday as part of his “Big Fights Bus Tour.” Shapiro will speak at the headquarters of the IBEW Local 1319 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers this evening.

