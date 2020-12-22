One-on-one with Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As coronavirus cases surge across the nation and here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, questions are many regarding the pandemic — such as the safety of vaccines. Eyewitness News spoke exclusively one-on-one today the person who helps direct the nation’s response to the pandemic.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force answered questions surrounding a wide range of COVID-19 concerns.

“What I can tell them is this is an amazing efficacious and safe vaccine and we are watching for any rate side affect,” Dr. Birx said.

Dr. Birx insists the two vaccines now being administered around the nation are effective and safe.

“We did see that anaphylaxis with Pfizer. They are watching Moderna very carefully. We will have millions of Americans on the frontlines immunized rapidly and we’ll be able to assure the American public even if there is a rare side affect. We are watching for this carefully, that data and we will continue to make all of that information available to the American public.”

And what about children?

“When the FDA recommended use of this vaccine they showed there was efficacious the vaccine was efficacious across all races all ethnic groups all ages above 16 for Pfizer, above 18 for Moderna. Those studies in children need to be done now,” Dr. Birx said.

Eyewitness News found mixed opinions about the vaccine on the street. Some say they just aren’t sure whether they would get it right now, others like Nick Marino of Wilke-Barre says he has no hesitation to get it.

“Well, I think the vaccines are going to work. I think the government has done a great job but we have to be responsible. We have to social distance, we have to keep masks on disinfect our hands and be smart about it.”