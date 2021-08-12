One officer injured during domestic incident in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 911 hang-up lead to one man resisting arrest and one injured police officer.

According to reports, on Tuesday, around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to 126 Mras Street, Plymouth, for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Upon calling back, the Luzerne County 911 Dispatch heard screaming, once the phone was answered.

Police identified the residents as Tracy Clocker and Christopher Pepe from previous domestic incidents at the address.

Clocker came downstairs to speak with police and told them she feared for her life as Pepe was “high on meth” and allegedly threatened her with a knife.

When officers attempted to speak with Pepe, he began screaming and causing a commotion. Police then attempted to take Pepe into custody, when he began resisting arrest, spitting blood at the officers, and striking one.

One officer reported injuries from the altercation.

Pepe is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Pepe was transported to the Plymouth Police Department for processing, reports say.