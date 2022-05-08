OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One officer of the Old Lycoming Township Police Department was sent to the hospital after an incident Friday night.

Just before 10 pm police attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. After pulling into a parking lot the driver, identified as Austin Bower of the vehicle got out and ran.

According to a report filed by police, Bower was chased by police into a nearby ravine. Bower ignored commands from police to comply by continuing to run and not showing officers his hands.

According to police, Bower fought with the officer and continued to resist after a second officer arrived. The officer was transported to a hospital for treatment of a hand injury, the department says the officer has been released from the hospital.

On scene, officers learned that Bower had been driving the vehicle while intoxicated, and it is noted that there were “numerous” empty beer containers within the vehicle.

Bower had a DUI suspended driver’s license and had four individuals in the vehicle with him. The only occupant of the vehicle mentioned by police was Bower’s 5 month old infant.

According to police, Austin Bower has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges.